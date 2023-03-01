UrduPoint.com

NHMP Showcase Exceptional Performance To Clinch First Place In Tournament

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

NHMP showcase exceptional performance to clinch first place in tournament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has emerged victorious in the All Pakistan Punjab Police Table Tennis Tournament.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, the NHMP players showcased their skills and talent in the competition, defeating their opponents to claim the first position.

The tournament, which was held in Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad, witnessed a tough competition between various police departments from across Punjab. However, the NHMP team managed to outshine others with their exceptional performance on the table.

Following the remarkable victory, Inspector General (IG) NHMP Khalid Mahmood appreciated the officials who participated in the tournament. He congratulated the team on their achievement and said that their hard work and dedication had paid off.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Police Punjab Motorway Farooqabad All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes t ..

27 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

42 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UAE Media Council’, headed by ..

1 hour ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

1 hour ago
 Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.