NHMP upgraded toll-free Helpline 130

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday upgraded toll-free Helpline (130) in order to facilitate the road users.

According to NHMP, an emergency response center has been set up to help commuters in distress that is a hallmark of NH&MP.

State of the Art Drivers Licensing Authority was also established in Islamabad.

National Highway and Motorway Police FM Radio 95, travel Advisory Portal, Smartphone App, Online Complaint Portal and mobile education Unit giving services to road users round the clock.

The Motorway police also found 119 missing children during 2020 and handed over to their heirs. There was a 44% reduction in accidents on National Highways and Motorways.