NHU Strives To Make Positive Societal Change: Chancellor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Chancellor of Nazeer Hussain University (NHU) Engineer Farhat Khan on Tuesday said that NHU was committed to provide higher studies to people in their chosen fields for developing their full intellectual and human potential.

He said that NHU had always striven to make a positive societal changes.

He said that NHU assured to emerge as a world class center of excellence in education and research, said a communique.

'It is ready to face future challenges of a competitive world of knowledge by providing opportunities especially to the underprivileged to shape their intellectual and human potential', it added.

Chancellor said that the academic programs provide the freedom to discover, create, test and lead.

'We resolute to provide a firm ground to build self-reliance and lifelong learning rubbing shoulders with the advanced world of scientific developments', it said.

