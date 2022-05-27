UrduPoint.com

Nighat Thanks People For Rejecting PTI Long March Call

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Nighat thanks people for rejecting PTI long march call

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Nighat Orakzai on Friday thanked the people of Pakistan for rejecting the PTI call for a long march towards Islamabad.

In a statement to media, she said Imran Khan after spreading chaos in the country went to Bani Gala for rest leaving his supporter under the open sky. She said cases under terrorism act should be registered against those who damaged the public property and inflicted heavy loss on the economy.

Pointing towards Imran Khan and other leaders of PTI, she said the masters of creating chaos were enjoying cool breezes of air-condition in KP government's helicopter and container, while their innocent supporters were burning under the hot sun.

The demand for early election in the country was illogical and illegal. Nighat lamented that the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan rather than providing relief to the people, was busy in providing political and logistic support to his master, Imran Khan.

The long march, she said was a total flop show and the slogan of "muk giya tera show Niazi, go Niazi go Niazi" has became a truth now. The resources used by the KP government during the long march must be public to assert that who was in fact the sponsor of this show.

The people were waiting for the accountability of Imran Khan Nighat said and added that in the garb of long march and intimidation, efforts were being made to cover the corrupt practices of Farah Gogi.

