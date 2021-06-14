UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Dead,1062 Injured In 928 Crashes In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:41 PM

Nine dead,1062 injured in 928 crashes in Punjab

At least nine persons were killed while1062 sustained injuries in 928 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :At least nine persons were killed while1062 sustained injuries in 928 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 685 seriously injured were shifted to hospitals ,whereas 377 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites by Rescue Medical Teams,stated official spokesman.

Altogether 438 drivers, 27 underage drivers,184 pedestrians, and 449 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 222 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 254 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Multan with 75 victims and at third Faisalabad with 67 RTCs and 75 victims.

According to the data 764 motorbikes, 115 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 35 vans, 12 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 92 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in above mentioned road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic All Top

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar takes home victory ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs showcases leading initiatives to sup ..

1 minute ago

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

15 minutes ago

UAEFA signs agreement with CIES and Sorbonne Unive ..

17 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports one imported COVID-19 case

34 seconds ago

Montpellier snap up No 8 Tauleigne from Bordeaux

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.