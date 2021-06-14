Nine dead,1062 injured in 928 crashes in Punjab

At least nine persons were killed while1062 sustained injuries in 928 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :At least nine persons were killed while1062 sustained injuries in 928 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 685 seriously injured were shifted to hospitals ,whereas 377 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites by Rescue Medical Teams,stated official spokesman.

Altogether 438 drivers, 27 underage drivers,184 pedestrians, and 449 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 222 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 254 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Multan with 75 victims and at third Faisalabad with 67 RTCs and 75 victims.

According to the data 764 motorbikes, 115 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 35 vans, 12 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 92 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in above mentioned road traffic accidents.