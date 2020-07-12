Nine outlaws nabbed;narcotics,weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Sunday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested nine drug pushers and criminals,recovered 2.

560 kg hash, 6 pistols 30 bore and a rifle 8 mm from them.

Those arrested included-- Ali Hassan, Muhammad Sohail, Ghaur Abbas, Mehboob, Muhammad Hussain, Azhar Abbas, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Ramzan and Badar Jahanghir.

Police registered separate cases against them.