Nine Police Jawans Rewarded For Best Performance

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

HANGU, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) ::District Police distributed rewards among nine police officials for best performance during Muharram-ul-Haram.

SSP Investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan distributed cash and certificates among the police personnel at his office on Sunday.

SSP Investigation handed over Hunda 150 heavy bike to incharge investigation wing city police station Inspector Ali Muhammad Khan for his best performance.

The others who were rewarded included Inspector Ali Ahmad Khan, Inspector Niamat Ullah Khan, Inspector Tariq Khan, Inspector Abdur Rehman, SI Noor Muhammad Khan, PA to SP Investigation Jahanzeb Khan, Pay Officer Alamzeb and others.

