Nine SEZs To Be Built Under CPEC: Senate Told

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:23 PM

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Friday informed the Senate that nine special economic zones (SEZs) would be constructed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with an estimated cost of $ 1.5 billion

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said out of total, construction work on three SEZs has been expedited on fast track.

To another question, the minister said as many as 11 projects worth $ 1.7 billion were specified for Gwadar under the CPEC.

Two projects have already been completed while seven projects worth $ 1.2 billion were in the execution phase, he added.

To a separate question, Hammad Azhar told that CPEC Authority ordinance has been lapsed and currently the Ministry of Planning was looking after the affairs of the CPEC projects.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told that bringing reforms in Federal board of Revenue was part of PTI election manifesto. He said record revenue was collected during the PTI tenure, he said.

