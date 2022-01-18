UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Hospital Faces Life-saving Drugs Shortage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Nishtar Hospital faces life-saving drugs shortage

Nishtar Hospital, the biggest health facility of South Punjab, is facing dearth of life-saving drugs multiplying woes of the patients and their attendants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Nishtar Hospital, the biggest health facility of South Punjab, is facing dearth of life-saving drugs multiplying woes of the patients and their attendants.

According to to the hospital's Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Pharmacy, Dr Abdul Qadir, life saving and other medicines would be available with the health facility by next month as an an order had been placed with the companies for their bulk supply.

For time being, the drugs are being provided to wards with local purchase, he told APP on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Sajjad Masood said there was no shortage of life saving drugs, while the samples of Dormicum and Dexamethasone injections were with the Drug Testing laboratory (DTL).

All other medicines, syringes and fluids were available in Nishtar Hospital, he added.

However, a source at the hospital told APP on the condition of anonymity that the lifesaving drugs, including injections, tablets etc besides fluids, syringes, had been short for quite some time.

Dormicum, Dexamethasone Norpin,Avil, Heparin.Insulin, antiviral and ICU drugs were not available in different wards, it claimed.

Moreover, the source said other materials including cleanliness, stationery, electrical and mechanical accessories were not in sufficient quantity which had created problems for staffers. Nurses, paramedics and lower employees had to bear the burnt as they faced the patients and attendants directly in addition to medics, it added.

The source maintained that computer rims were not available in hospital's stores and employees were asked to buy themselves for their wards.

The facility of local purchase was not being extended to meet the deficiency, the source added.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Drugs Buy

Recent Stories

Engage Africa policy infuses new dynamic in Pakist ..

Engage Africa policy infuses new dynamic in Pakistan's ties with Africa: Qureshi ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for improving PIA's performance, pr ..

Prime Minister for improving PIA's performance, provide best aviation services

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualif ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualification cases

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt boosts development process: CM

Punjab govt boosts development process: CM

2 minutes ago
 EMA Not Ruling Out Allowing 4 COVID Vaccine Doses ..

EMA Not Ruling Out Allowing 4 COVID Vaccine Doses for People With Weak Immune Sy ..

5 minutes ago
 FPCCI for restoring sales tax exemption on solar e ..

FPCCI for restoring sales tax exemption on solar equipment

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.