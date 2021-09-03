NMU VC terms medical gear treating corona patients as heroes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, termed doctors treating coronavirus patients as heroes of medical fraternity and front-line soldiers.

He appreciated their untiring efforts to cure the deadly virus patients.

During a visit to Corona intensive care unit (ICU), he said that the nation had great regard for services rendered by the doctors, paramedics, nurses and other staffers for the ailing patients.

The VC reviewed the the facilities being extended to patients and instructed the staffers for further improvement.

He asked about the well-being of the patients.

Dr Muhammad Amir, Dr Nadeem Khan, Dr Ali Raza, Dr Shahab Khakwani and others were present.