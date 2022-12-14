No agreement on early elections even inside PTI; claims Tahir Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's character assassination was not acceptable at all as it was against the moral ethics and professional norms.

He, in an exclusive talk with APP, said 'Bajwa Doctrine' took the country to new heights of social, political, economic and religious stability besides defense.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who used to praise General Bajwa as the 'most democratic person' who ever met him in life.

He said Imran Khan's television interviews were living evidence of his ideas regarding the former army chief who helped the PTI government at political, economic and diplomatic fronts.

Ashrafi said the next general elections would decide the future of PTI chief. "If Imran Khan wants the establishment's intervention for early elections in the country, he should go to the parliament and make amendments in the law that from onwards, the affairs of elections would be decided by the armed forces instead of the political parties.

Regarding the dissolution of provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said there was no consensus within the PTI leadership on the issue as per reports.

Ashrafi said the application of Arshad Sharif's mother apparently did not address the core issue - justice for the slain journalist. He hailed the Supreme Court's direction to form a Joint Investigation Team to thoroughly probe the whole incident. There should be fair investigations so that his mother and other family members get justice, he added.

From day one, some elements were bent upon politicizing the issue and maligning the institutions for their ulterior motives, he said adding that the whole nation was unanimous that Arshad Sharif's killers must be brought to justice.