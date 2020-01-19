No aid but free access to US markets needed: Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan needs free access to the US markets instead of aid as it has suffered irreparable financial losses for being in the front-line against the war on terrorism.

Pak-US business Council (PUBC) Founder Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed these views while talking to the media here on Sunday.

He said the United States (US) must support Pakistan to achieve its economic prosperity and self-reliance besides ensuring duty cut and market access for Pakistani textile goods to USA.

He said the joint efforts were needed to further cement the bilateral economic ties while, visa restrictions should also be eased for Pakistani businessmen and exporters.

Iftikhar Malik, who is also the senior vice president of SAARC chamber, mentioned that the USA was the largest trading partner of Pakistan with trade volume of US$ 6.7 billion. Pakistan's major exports to the US included sports goods, surgical items, leather and finished leather products, textile, cotton yarn, garments, carpets, and rice, he added.

He said Pakistan's main imports from the US included electrical machinery, equipment, medicines, dry fruits, perfumes, coffee, mangoes, dates and other food items.