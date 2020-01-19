UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Aid But Free Access To US Markets Needed: Iftikhar Malik

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 09:10 PM

No aid but free access to US markets needed: Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan needs free access to the US markets instead of aid as it has suffered irreparable financial losses for being in the front-line against the war on terrorism.

Pak-US business Council (PUBC) Founder Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed these views while talking to the media here on Sunday.

He said the United States (US) must support Pakistan to achieve its economic prosperity and self-reliance besides ensuring duty cut and market access for Pakistani textile goods to USA.

He said the joint efforts were needed to further cement the bilateral economic ties while, visa restrictions should also be eased for Pakistani businessmen and exporters.

Iftikhar Malik, who is also the senior vice president of SAARC chamber, mentioned that the USA was the largest trading partner of Pakistan with trade volume of US$ 6.7 billion. Pakistan's major exports to the US included sports goods, surgical items, leather and finished leather products, textile, cotton yarn, garments, carpets, and rice, he added.

He said Pakistan's main imports from the US included electrical machinery, equipment, medicines, dry fruits, perfumes, coffee, mangoes, dates and other food items.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Sports Exports Business United States Chamber Visa Sunday Market Textile Cotton Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

12 minutes ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

1 hour ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

4 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

4 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.