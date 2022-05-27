'No case of monkey-pox reported in region, Pakistan'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :No case of monkey pox has been reported in the country, however, precautionary measures have been taken by the government departments.

These views were expressed by members Punjab Assembly Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazeer while talking to the media at a seminar held here on Friday.

They informed that the diagnostic test lab facility has been provided in the BSL-III Lab of the Institute of Public Health (IPH).

Earlier while addressing the seminar, Dean IPH Professor Sobia Qazi said that symptoms of small pox and chicken pox are very similar with the viral disease monkey pox, therefore, clinicians should get more information regarding the disease so that they could differentiate between the diseases and without solid reason and lab test, do not declare similar skin disease cases as monkey pox patients.

Director Communicable Disease Control Dr Shahid Magsi informed the participants that no monkey pox case has so far been reported in this region including Pakistan.

He informed that all preventive steps are being taken by the government departments.

Dean IPH Dr. Zarfishan Tahir said that the main objective of the seminar is to create awareness among the doctors as well as in the general public regarding the monkey pox. She said that people should not get panic and do not pay heed to the rumours regarding the disease, however preventive measures should be taken including wearing masks while going market/gathering and hand washing after interaction with others to ensure hygienic conditions. She said that Institute of Public Health is ready to perform its active role for prevention and control of diseases and creation of awareness at every level. She appreciated the role of media in creating awareness at mass level.

Moreover, the Punjab Health Department in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other stakeholders has issued guidelines to the all concerned departments and the institutions regarding the monkey-pox on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz.