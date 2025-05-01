No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Registrar

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) There is no chance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Rs190 million pound case being scheduled in Islamabad High Court (IHC) this year.

The IHC registrar office in its statement said that it was stated that appeals against convictions in the high court will be scheduled only based on their respective numbers.

The Registrar’s Office has submitted a written report to the Islamabad High Court regarding the scheduling of Imran Khan's appeal, stating that the appeal against his conviction in the £190 million case is unlikely to be scheduled this year.

The report mentioned that, in accordance with the decisions of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee, a fixation policy has been formulated, under which pending cases and appeals will be addressed.

The Registrar’s report further stated that there are currently 279 appeals pending in the Islamabad High Court from convicted criminals, including 63 appeals against the death sentence, 73 against life imprisonment, 88 appeals for sentences over seven years, and 55 appeals for sentences under seven years.

The oldest pending death sentence appeal dates back to 2017, with appeals being scheduled in the order they were filed.

The report submitted to the Islamabad High Court indicated that PTI founder Imran Khan's appeal against his 14-year prison sentence was filed on January 31, 2025. His appeal is still at the motion stage and will first undergo preparation of paper books before being scheduled.

The Registrar’s Office stated that, according to the directions of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee, it is unlikely that Imran Khan’s appeal will be scheduled in 2025.