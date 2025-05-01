No Chance Of Imran Khan’s Appeal Fixation Against Conviction This Year: IHC Registrar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2025 | 03:11 PM
IHC Registrar Office in a report says in accordance with decisions of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee, a fixation policy has been formulated, under which pending cases and appeals will be addressed
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) There is no chance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Rs190 million pound case being scheduled in Islamabad High Court (IHC) this year.
The IHC registrar office in its statement said that it was stated that appeals against convictions in the high court will be scheduled only based on their respective numbers.
The Registrar’s Office has submitted a written report to the Islamabad High Court regarding the scheduling of Imran Khan's appeal, stating that the appeal against his conviction in the £190 million case is unlikely to be scheduled this year.
The report mentioned that, in accordance with the decisions of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee, a fixation policy has been formulated, under which pending cases and appeals will be addressed.
The Registrar’s report further stated that there are currently 279 appeals pending in the Islamabad High Court from convicted criminals, including 63 appeals against the death sentence, 73 against life imprisonment, 88 appeals for sentences over seven years, and 55 appeals for sentences under seven years.
The oldest pending death sentence appeal dates back to 2017, with appeals being scheduled in the order they were filed.
The report submitted to the Islamabad High Court indicated that PTI founder Imran Khan's appeal against his 14-year prison sentence was filed on January 31, 2025. His appeal is still at the motion stage and will first undergo preparation of paper books before being scheduled.
The Registrar’s Office stated that, according to the directions of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee, it is unlikely that Imran Khan’s appeal will be scheduled in 2025.
Recent Stories
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Registrar4 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders reaffirm commitment to workers' rights on Labour Day5 minutes ago
-
22 held over law violations25 minutes ago
-
Home secretary inaugurates smart library at district jail Lahore45 minutes ago
-
Three CTD officials martyred, two terrorists killed in encounter1 hour ago
-
Audit Committee meeting of WSSC-DI Khan held1 hour ago
-
Indian false flag Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan Army war exercises in full swing1 hour ago
-
The silent backbone: Honouring housemaids and recognising their essential role1 hour ago
-
Scores of persons with disabilities faces unsafe working conditions : Lashari1 hour ago
-
Unseen heroes of Sahiwal coal power plant illuminate Pakistan on Labour Day1 hour ago
-
MPA Manshaullah Butt attends Labour Day ceremony1 hour ago
-
Awareness session for disable voters held1 hour ago