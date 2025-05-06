No compromise on water issue created by India: Kiyani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Monday said that no compromise would be made on water issue created by India in the recent days.

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Waters Treaty, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Stoppage of water by India flowing towards Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir would be unacceptable, he said.

Pakistan will raise the issue at all important forums, he said.

In reply to a question about Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), absence from briefing, he said that the political party should participate in the briefing of national importance.