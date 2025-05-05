AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

A two-member delegation from Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) has visited Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) and reviewed progress on the French Project Phase-II

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A two-member delegation from Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) has visited Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) and reviewed progress on the French Project Phase-II.

The delegation led by Mr. Philips met with Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz and discussed about a major surface water treatment initiative for improving drinking water supply in the city.

The MD WASA briefed the delegation and said that the contractor is being mobilized for construction of Surface Water Treatment Plant Phase-II.

He expressed gratitude to AFD for its support in providing clean drinking water to the citizens of Faisalabad and said that locations have been finalized for water reservoirs of the project.

Project Director Saqib Raza informed that full coordination is underway with the project consultants.

However, necessary documentation and planning work have been completed. This project would ensure access to safe drinking water for numerous communities in eastern parts of the city, he added.

AFD mission’s leader Mr. Philips said that AFD is also working on WASA Faisalabad’s capacity building in addition to infrastructure project. This step would enhance both efficiency and institutional performance of WASA staff, he added.

Urban Development Expert Ahsan Paracha shared valuable suggestions to further improve the project’s execution and outcomes.

Deputy Directors Tahseen Ahmed and Muhammad Asad were also present on the occasion.