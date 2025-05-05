DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

District Football Association (DFA) Poonch District won the last keenly-contested pre-quarter final of Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025, played here on Monday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th May, 2025) District Football Association (DFA) Poonch District won the last keenly-contested pre-quarter final of Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025, played here on Monday.

Falak Sher declared “Player of the Match, it was officially said here.

The 8th match of the All Pakistan Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025 was played between DFA Jhelum and DFA Poonch.

After a thrilling and exciting match, DFA Poonch defeated DFA Jhelum by 4 -3 m. DFA Poonch player Falak Sher played a brilliant game and played a prominent role in his team’s victory.

Hhle was awarded the “Player of the Match” award in acknowledgement of his outstanding performance.

The victorious team was presented a trophy, medal, certificate of appreciation and cash prize on the occasion.

Special guest Khawaja Rashid Siddique, was presented shield of honor by the tournament administration as a token of gratitude.

The environment of the tournament was found full of excitement as a large number of fans and players came to the ground to cheer on both the contestant teams.

