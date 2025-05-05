DFA Poonch Wins Pre-quarter Final Of Memorial Football Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published May 05, 2025 | 11:54 PM
District Football Association (DFA) Poonch District won the last keenly-contested pre-quarter final of Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025, played here on Monday
MIRPUR (AJK) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th May, 2025) District Football Association (DFA) Poonch District won the last keenly-contested pre-quarter final of Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025, played here on Monday.
Falak Sher declared “Player of the Match, it was officially said here.
The 8th match of the All Pakistan Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025 was played between DFA Jhelum and DFA Poonch.
After a thrilling and exciting match, DFA Poonch defeated DFA Jhelum by 4 -3 m. DFA Poonch player Falak Sher played a brilliant game and played a prominent role in his team’s victory.
Hhle was awarded the “Player of the Match” award in acknowledgement of his outstanding performance.
The victorious team was presented a trophy, medal, certificate of appreciation and cash prize on the occasion.
Special guest Khawaja Rashid Siddique, was presented shield of honor by the tournament administration as a token of gratitude.
The environment of the tournament was found full of excitement as a large number of fans and players came to the ground to cheer on both the contestant teams.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..
FDA to auction plots on May 15
AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project
State government determined to furnish rural areas population
Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema
PJA launches training program for judicial officers
More Stories From Sports
-
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets8 minutes ago
-
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament54 seconds ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win6 hours ago
-
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller23 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets2 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 days ago
-
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi2 days ago
-
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India2 days ago
-
Labourer’s daughter Maryam Batool to represent Pakistan in Malaysia U-17 Athletics Championship3 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 days ago
-
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi3 days ago