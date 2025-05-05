Open Menu

DFA Poonch Wins Pre-quarter Final Of Memorial Football Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published May 05, 2025 | 11:54 PM

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

District Football Association (DFA) Poonch District won the last keenly-contested pre-quarter final of Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025, played here on Monday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th May, 2025) District Football Association (DFA) Poonch District won the last keenly-contested pre-quarter final of Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025, played here on Monday.

Falak Sher declared “Player of the Match, it was officially said here.

The 8th match of the All Pakistan Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025 was played between DFA Jhelum and DFA Poonch.

After a thrilling and exciting match, DFA Poonch defeated DFA Jhelum by 4 -3 m. DFA Poonch player Falak Sher played a brilliant game and played a prominent role in his team’s victory.

Hhle was awarded the “Player of the Match” award in acknowledgement of his outstanding performance.

The victorious team was presented a trophy, medal, certificate of appreciation and cash prize on the occasion.

Special guest Khawaja Rashid Siddique, was presented shield of honor by the tournament administration as a token of gratitude.

The environment of the tournament was found full of excitement as a large number of fans and players came to the ground to cheer on both the contestant teams.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

52 seconds ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

8 minutes ago
 DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

54 seconds ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

4 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

4 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

4 minutes ago
 FDA to auction plots on May 15

FDA to auction plots on May 15

4 minutes ago
 AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

2 minutes ago
 State government determined to furnish rural areas ..

State government determined to furnish rural areas population

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning ..

Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema

33 minutes ago
 PJA launches training program for judicial officer ..

PJA launches training program for judicial officers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports