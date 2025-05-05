Open Menu

PJA Launches Training Program For Judicial Officers

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 11:53 PM

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday launched a comprehensive training program aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of judicial officers

The program is tailored for Additional Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Civil Judges, focusing on key areas such as stress management, personal development, cyber laws, alternate dispute resolution (ADR), mediation, and the interpretation of revenue documents.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, PJA Director General Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized the importance of inner resilience among judicial officers to effectively manage the demands of their roles. “Personal development is not optional—it is essential for professional excellence and ethical judgment,” he stated.

Highlighting the significance of modern legal challenges, he noted that a sound understanding of cyber laws is vital in today’s digital age. He further remarked, “ADR and mediation are not alternatives to justice—they are justice in another form.” “An accurate interpretation of revenue documents is vital for equitable decision-making in civil disputes,” he added.

The director general reiterated the Academy’s commitment to nurturing a well-rounded judiciary equipped with wisdom, empathy, and a forward-thinking approach to justice.

The ceremony was attended by Director Administration Hafeez Ullah Khan, Director Research and Publication Abid Hussain Qureshi, and Senior Instructors Ms. Ayesha Khalid, Khalid Khan, and Ch. Zafar Iqbal.

