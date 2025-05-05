No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikander Hayat

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat has given the Education Department a four-month deadline to address the lack of facilities in schools, directing all chief executive officers (CEOs) to resolve the shortage of amenities, including clean drinking water, within 120 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat has given the Education Department a four-month deadline to address the lack of facilities in schools, directing all chief executive officers (CEOs) to resolve the shortage of amenities, including clean drinking water, within 120 days.

Addressing a conference of CEOs and district education officers (DEOs), Minister Hayat emphasised that there will be no compromise on service delivery. He assured that sufficient funds would be allocated to resolve facility shortages and instructed officials to avoid any delays in spending funds where resources are needed.

The minister further mentioned that special attention is being given to the educational budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with plans to create an education system that meets global standards.

He added that when looking back at the past, the current state of education is visibly better.

"The system is the most powerful entity; we must work together to reform the education sector," the minister remarked. He revealed that he is personally monitoring the performance of all district education officers, with a system of rewards and punishments based on performance.

Minister Hayat also directed educational officials to focus on upgrading school libraries, ensuring that libraries remain open during evening hours for students' benefit, and to prioritize the improvement of computer and science labs in schools.