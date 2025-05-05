Open Menu

No Compromise On Service Delivery, Funds To Be Allocated As Needed, Says Sikander Hayat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 11:49 PM

No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikander Hayat

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat has given the Education Department a four-month deadline to address the lack of facilities in schools, directing all chief executive officers (CEOs) to resolve the shortage of amenities, including clean drinking water, within 120 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat has given the Education Department a four-month deadline to address the lack of facilities in schools, directing all chief executive officers (CEOs) to resolve the shortage of amenities, including clean drinking water, within 120 days.

Addressing a conference of CEOs and district education officers (DEOs), Minister Hayat emphasised that there will be no compromise on service delivery. He assured that sufficient funds would be allocated to resolve facility shortages and instructed officials to avoid any delays in spending funds where resources are needed.

The minister further mentioned that special attention is being given to the educational budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with plans to create an education system that meets global standards.

He added that when looking back at the past, the current state of education is visibly better.

"The system is the most powerful entity; we must work together to reform the education sector," the minister remarked. He revealed that he is personally monitoring the performance of all district education officers, with a system of rewards and punishments based on performance.

Minister Hayat also directed educational officials to focus on upgrading school libraries, ensuring that libraries remain open during evening hours for students' benefit, and to prioritize the improvement of computer and science labs in schools.

Recent Stories

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning ..

Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema

29 minutes ago
 Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at re ..

Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at reducing cost burden on farmers: ..

1 minute ago
 Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief

Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief

1 minute ago
 No compromise on service delivery, funds to be all ..

No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikande ..

1 minute ago
 Iranian foreign minister meets COAS

Iranian foreign minister meets COAS

1 minute ago
Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outg ..

Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outgoing CG Hassan Nourian

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and De ..

Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 2025

36 minutes ago
 Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El ..

Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab in a thrill ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps U ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 125,700 Visitors from 1 ..

36 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphas ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities ..

34 minutes ago
 Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, ..

Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir:PMD

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan