No Compromise On Service Delivery, Funds To Be Allocated As Needed, Says Sikander Hayat
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 11:49 PM
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat has given the Education Department a four-month deadline to address the lack of facilities in schools, directing all chief executive officers (CEOs) to resolve the shortage of amenities, including clean drinking water, within 120 days
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat has given the Education Department a four-month deadline to address the lack of facilities in schools, directing all chief executive officers (CEOs) to resolve the shortage of amenities, including clean drinking water, within 120 days.
Addressing a conference of CEOs and district education officers (DEOs), Minister Hayat emphasised that there will be no compromise on service delivery. He assured that sufficient funds would be allocated to resolve facility shortages and instructed officials to avoid any delays in spending funds where resources are needed.
The minister further mentioned that special attention is being given to the educational budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with plans to create an education system that meets global standards.
He added that when looking back at the past, the current state of education is visibly better.
"The system is the most powerful entity; we must work together to reform the education sector," the minister remarked. He revealed that he is personally monitoring the performance of all district education officers, with a system of rewards and punishments based on performance.
Minister Hayat also directed educational officials to focus on upgrading school libraries, ensuring that libraries remain open during evening hours for students' benefit, and to prioritize the improvement of computer and science labs in schools.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema
Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at reducing cost burden on farmers: ..
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief
No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikande ..
Iranian foreign minister meets COAS
Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outgoing CG Hassan Nourian
Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 2025
Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab in a thrill ..
Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 125,700 Visitors from 1 ..
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities ..
Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir:PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at reducing cost burden on farmers: Minister Kirmani1 minute ago
-
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief1 minute ago
-
No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikander Hayat1 minute ago
-
Iranian foreign minister meets COAS1 minute ago
-
Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outgoing CG Hassan Nourian1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities at DHQ Hospital34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs of India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muha ..40 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 8 Khawarij terrorists in multiple engagements in KP40 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tensions59 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown60 minutes ago
-
Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-friendly initiatives, says CDA Chairman60 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laud security forces for killing 8 terr ..1 hour ago