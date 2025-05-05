Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar Visits PPP Public Gathering Venue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 11:51 PM
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visited the venue of a scheduled PPP public gathering to be held on May 9
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visited the venue of a scheduled PPP public gathering to be held on May 9. The party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address the public meeting.
During the visit, DIG Pervez Chandio briefed the minister regarding security arrangements, traffic control, and parking management for the event.
SSP Shabbir Sethar also provided a briefing on the security measures being taken for the routes designated for party workers and leadership.
The provincial minister was further briefed on overall security preparations with the help of a site map.
On this occasion, District President Saleem Zardari, City President Khan Bahadur Bhatti, General Secretary Syed Atif Zaidi, Shahrukh, Mayor Rasheed Bhatti, Akhtar Rind, and others were also present.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..
FDA to auction plots on May 15
Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema
Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at reducing cost burden on farmers: ..
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief
No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikande ..
Iranian foreign minister meets COAS
Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outgoing CG Hassan Nourian
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari ..2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue2 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
Solarization of agricultural tube wells aims at reducing cost burden on farmers: Minister Kirmani4 minutes ago
-
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief4 minutes ago
-
No compromise on service delivery, funds to be allocated as needed, says Sikander Hayat4 minutes ago
-
Iranian foreign minister meets COAS4 minutes ago
-
Iranian Consulate hosts farewell in honor of outgoing CG Hassan Nourian4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities at DHQ Hospital37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs of India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muha ..42 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 8 Khawarij terrorists in multiple engagements in KP42 minutes ago