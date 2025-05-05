Open Menu

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar Visits PPP Public Gathering Venue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visited the venue of a scheduled PPP public gathering to be held on May 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visited the venue of a scheduled PPP public gathering to be held on May 9. The party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address the public meeting.

During the visit, DIG Pervez Chandio briefed the minister regarding security arrangements, traffic control, and parking management for the event.

SSP Shabbir Sethar also provided a briefing on the security measures being taken for the routes designated for party workers and leadership.

The provincial minister was further briefed on overall security preparations with the help of a site map.

On this occasion, District President Saleem Zardari, City President Khan Bahadur Bhatti, General Secretary Syed Atif Zaidi, Shahrukh, Mayor Rasheed Bhatti, Akhtar Rind, and others were also present.

APP/rzq/mwq

