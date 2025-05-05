Open Menu

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans By 7 Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2025 | 11:47 PM

Peshawar Zalmi chased down the 109-run target in 13 overs with loss of just 3 wickets at Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by 7 wickets in the 25th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL X) at Multan cricket Stadium on Monday.

Peshawar Zalmi chased down the 109-run target in 13 overs with the loss of just 3 wickets.

For Zalmi, Saim Ayub was the top scorer with 49 runs, while Max Bryant remained unbeaten on 38. Captain Babar Azam was dismissed for 8 and Mitchell Owen scored just 1. Mohammad Haris remained not out with 7 runs.

From the Sultans' bowling side, Shahid Aziz took 2 wickets and David Willey claimed 1.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Multan Sultans were bowled out for 108 runs in 19.1 overs.

Sultans' top scorer was Shai Hope with 23 runs. Other contributions included Tayyab Tahir (22), Captain Mohammad Rizwan (17), Mohammad Hasnain (11), Yasir Khan (10), David Willey (8), Mohammad Amir Barkai (3), Ubaid Shah (3), Shahid Aziz (1), and Ashton Turner (0).

Faisal Akram remained unbeaten on 4.

For Zalmi, Ahmed Daniyal took 3 wickets, while Muazz Sadaqat and Luke Wood grabbed 2 each. Ali Raza, Saim Ayub, and Alzarri Joseph picked up a wicket apiece.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Amir Barkai, Ashton Turner, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitchell Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Haris (Wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Muazz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza

