Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl For Returning AED 17,000 Found In Cinema

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 05, 2025 | 11:22 PM

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 May, 2025) Dubai Police honored 8-year-old Lily Jamal Ramadan, an Egyptian national, for her remarkable honesty after she returned AED 17,000 that she found in a cinema to Al Rashidiya Police Station along with her family.
His Excellency Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander for Criminal Investigation, praised Lily's integrity and stated that such actions reflect the values of honesty and responsibility that should be instilled in the younger generation.
He added that honoring Lily in front of her family is part of Dubai Police's initiative to promote positive role models within the community.


Major General Saeed Hamad Al Malik, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, explained that Lily found the money while sitting on a bench at the cinema as her family was buying tickets.

She immediately informed her father and handed the money over.
The family promptly visited the police station, where — in a remarkable coincidence — the rightful owner of the lost money was already there to report it missing.

The owner was surprised and grateful to receive the full amount back.
Major General Al Malik emphasized that such recognition reinforces good behavior and sets an example for others in society

