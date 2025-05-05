Open Menu

Pakistan Mounts Diplomatic Front To Expose India’s Provocations: Tariq Fazal

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 11:54 PM

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said the government is actively engaging with all stakeholders to ensure a united front against India’s continued provocations, including false flag operations and water aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said the government is actively engaging with all stakeholders to ensure a united front against India’s continued provocations, including false flag operations and water aggression.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the international community is beginning to acknowledge Pakistan’s position, and that India will face consequences for attempting to destabilize the region.

“India is trying to provoke unrest through false flags, but the nation will stand united to counter any aggression,” he said.

He said that India’s violations of water agreements are completely unacceptable, and it will be treated as a war against the country.

He further alleged that India is sponsoring terrorism within Pakistan and that there is credible evidence of its involvement in acts of sabotage across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other provinces.

Tariq Fazal vowed that Pakistan would present its case forcefully at all international platforms, including the United Nations Security Council, to expose India’s ugly face to the world.

Recent Stories

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

1 minute ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

8 minutes ago
 DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

1 minute ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

5 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

5 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

5 minutes ago
 FDA to auction plots on May 15

FDA to auction plots on May 15

5 minutes ago
 AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

2 minutes ago
 State government determined to furnish rural areas ..

State government determined to furnish rural areas population

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning ..

Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema

34 minutes ago
 PJA launches training program for judicial officer ..

PJA launches training program for judicial officers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan