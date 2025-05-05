Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said the government is actively engaging with all stakeholders to ensure a united front against India’s continued provocations, including false flag operations and water aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025)

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the international community is beginning to acknowledge Pakistan’s position, and that India will face consequences for attempting to destabilize the region.

“India is trying to provoke unrest through false flags, but the nation will stand united to counter any aggression,” he said.

He said that India’s violations of water agreements are completely unacceptable, and it will be treated as a war against the country.

He further alleged that India is sponsoring terrorism within Pakistan and that there is credible evidence of its involvement in acts of sabotage across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other provinces.

Tariq Fazal vowed that Pakistan would present its case forcefully at all international platforms, including the United Nations Security Council, to expose India’s ugly face to the world.