Open Menu

India Wants To Destabilize Regional Peace: Pakistan’s Ambassador To United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 11:53 PM

India wants to destabilize regional peace: Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Monday said that India wants to destabilize regional peace to fulfill hegemonic design

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Monday said that India wants to destabilize regional peace to fulfill hegemonic design.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, escalating tension by India through different tactics could jeopardize the regional peace. India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Waters Treaty, he said.

We are approaching appropriate persons and think-tanks in the United States to present our country’s narrative, he added.

In reply to a question about US role in defusing tension between two nuclear power states, he said, there is a need to de-escalate tension between India and Pakistan.

He further said that USA has desired to play role for peace in the troubled regions.

India, he said has been using unlawful activities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since long.

Changing demography in IIOJK was an unlawful activity, he added.

To a question, he said Pakistani leadership has offered India for transparent and independent inquiry regarding Pahalgam incident.

Recent Stories

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

1 minute ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

8 minutes ago
 DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

1 minute ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

5 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

5 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

5 minutes ago
 FDA to auction plots on May 15

FDA to auction plots on May 15

5 minutes ago
 AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

2 minutes ago
 State government determined to furnish rural areas ..

State government determined to furnish rural areas population

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning ..

Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema

34 minutes ago
 PJA launches training program for judicial officer ..

PJA launches training program for judicial officers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan