India wants to destabilize regional peace: Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Monday said that India wants to destabilize regional peace to fulfill hegemonic design.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, escalating tension by India through different tactics could jeopardize the regional peace. India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Waters Treaty, he said.

We are approaching appropriate persons and think-tanks in the United States to present our country’s narrative, he added.

In reply to a question about US role in defusing tension between two nuclear power states, he said, there is a need to de-escalate tension between India and Pakistan.

He further said that USA has desired to play role for peace in the troubled regions.

India, he said has been using unlawful activities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since long.

Changing demography in IIOJK was an unlawful activity, he added.

To a question, he said Pakistani leadership has offered India for transparent and independent inquiry regarding Pahalgam incident.