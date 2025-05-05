State Government Determined To Furnish Rural Areas Population
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 11:54 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Energy and Power Department Ch. Arshad Hussain has said that the state government was determined to fulfil its pre election commitments to furnish them with all latest amenities of life to the rural areas population at par with the urban areas in the region
Addressing a high level meeting held here Monday to review the pace of ongoing development projects in the state, the minister said that promise has been fulfilled through completion of another big project of the construction of Jatlan-Bajoran Road in this sub division.
Arshad Hussain asserted that he brought a big and historic highways package for Khari Sharif constituency in Mirpur district, which involves 80 kilometers of roads approved by the government.
He continued that the project involves the cost of billions of rupees.
Similarly he got approved a big and historic health package, which includes 4 BHUs and 12 FAPs.
"The historic health package will provide health facilities to the people of Khari Sharif at their doorstep", Arshad asserted.
The minister disclosed that the AJK State Electricity Department will be reorganized with the establishment of two electricity divisions and 16 electricity sub-divisions in Azad Jammu Kashmir.
He added that the project has been approved, in which Mirpur West and the electricity sub-division Mangla have been included, he added.
Minister of Energy Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Arshad Hussain asserted he was always taking steps for the welfare and development of the people of Khari Sharif. The mass public welfare development projects are in progress in all villages of Khari Sharif without discrimination of local government and rural development funds. Work on construction and development projects will continue meeting the set targets for current fiscal year, he added.
