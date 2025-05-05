Open Menu

FDA To Auction Plots On May 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 11:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has announced to auction various properties including residential and commercial plots, shops, utility sites, petrol pumps, hotels and wedding halls for sale and lease, here on May 15, 2025.

Chairing a review meeting, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry directed to ensure thorough preparations and widespread publicity to attract maximum participation in the auction which would be held at FDA City Sargodha Road.

He said that commercial plots and shops are located in Blocks A1, A2 and A3 while plots for hotels/marquees and hospitals are situated in Block A7 including two plots of 6.5 kanals each for marquees, a 7-kanal plot for a hospital and a 2.5-kanal plot for a petrol pump. These plots would be auctioned on annual lease.

Similarly, dispensary sites of approximately 1.5 kanal each are available in Blocks B1, C5, D1 and E1 whereas one-kanal residential plots would be auctioned in multiple blocks including A5, A6, A7, B1, B4, C2, C5, C6, D1, D2, E1, E2, E4, F3 and F4.

He said that 10-marla residential plots would be auctioned in Blocks A-A, A1, A5, A6, B6, C3, C7, D4, D5, E3, E4 F4 and F5 whereas 7 plots, previously canceled for various reasons, will also be re-auctioned.

He said that the entire auction would be conducted in a transparent and organized manner so that FDA could generate maximum revenue from it.

Additional Director General Qaisar Abbas Rind, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Estate Management-II Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha and others were also present in the meeting.

