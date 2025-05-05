Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Warns India Against Water Aggression

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday warned that any attempt by India to block Pakistan’s water would be considered an act of war.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already convened meetings of water experts to plan Pakistan’s response.

“If India tries to build a dam and stops water, it will be treated as war. We will not allow such a structure to be built,” he stated.

Sanaullah said India cannot afford to attack Pakistan, so it is only making verbal threats.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the party itself delayed legal proceedings by filing appeals and keeping its people in jail.

He added that if civilian trials in military courts are decided, the cases will be concluded within 30 days.

On the national security briefing, he said PTI leaders or their representatives should have attended. “If they want a military briefing separately, the military leadership will not object.”

Referring to the May 9 events, he said organized attacks were carried out on defense institutions.

