UrduPoint.com

No Confidence Motion Against Jam Presented In Balochistan Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:00 AM

No confidence motion against Jam presented in Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Member Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Wednesday tabled no confidence motion against Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was in the chair.

Talking to media Jam Kamal expressed the hope that he would rise victorious once again as h was confident in his colleagues.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

17 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

17 minutes ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

32 minutes ago
 FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by Decembe ..

FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by December 20

58 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka thrash Ireland to reach Super 12s of T20 ..

Sri Lanka thrash Ireland to reach Super 12s of T20 World Cup

59 seconds ago
 Defiant Bolsonaro denies Brazil senate committee's ..

Defiant Bolsonaro denies Brazil senate committee's pandemic charges

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.