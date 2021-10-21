No confidence motion against Jam presented in Balochistan Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Member Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Wednesday tabled no confidence motion against Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was in the chair.

Talking to media Jam Kamal expressed the hope that he would rise victorious once again as h was confident in his colleagues.