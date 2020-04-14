UrduPoint.com
No Corona Patient In Police Deptt In Faisalabad: CPO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry has claimed that there is no corona patient in the police department in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry has claimed that there is no corona patient in the police department in the city.

Talking to the media at Police Lines, he said that police in collaboration with local administration was taking solid steps to ensure the implementation of section 144 CrPC and lockdown in its true letter and spirit.

He said that police personnel had been directed to deal the general public politely, however, if anyone had any complaint against police behavior, he could lodge his complaint in Police Complaint Cell through 8787 and the high-ups of police department would take prompt action in this regard.

He said that police officials were performing their duties according to rotation policy and their corona tests were being conducted with a sufficient interval.

He said that strict precautionary measures were being adopted against coronavirus pandemic especially during duty at Quarantine Centres.

