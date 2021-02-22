UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Dearth Of Talent In Pakistan: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:07 PM

No dearth of talent in Pakistan: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said there was no dearth of talented people in Pakistan who could flourish if provided appropriate platforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said there was no dearth of talented people in Pakistan who could flourish if provided appropriate platforms.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation led by Chairman Crescent Art Gallery Nasir Javed here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister appreciated services of Crescent Art Gallery in compiling and publishing the artwork of late Tassaduq Sohail, an internationally renowned artist.

He said institutions like Crescent Art Gallery could play a significant role in introducing landmark work of Pakistani artists.

The delegation presented Foreign Minister his portrait made by oil colors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Nasir

Recent Stories

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

9 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

19 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

25 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

26 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

44 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.