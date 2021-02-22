No dearth of talent in Pakistan: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said there was no dearth of talented people in Pakistan who could flourish if provided appropriate platforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said there was no dearth of talented people in Pakistan who could flourish if provided appropriate platforms.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation led by Chairman Crescent Art Gallery Nasir Javed here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister appreciated services of Crescent Art Gallery in compiling and publishing the artwork of late Tassaduq Sohail, an internationally renowned artist.

He said institutions like Crescent Art Gallery could play a significant role in introducing landmark work of Pakistani artists.

The delegation presented Foreign Minister his portrait made by oil colors.