'No Escape For Imran Khan': Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 10:10 AM

'No escape for Imran Khan': Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday warned that the present government would not allow Imran Khan to escape from the accountability process and asked him to present himself in court on March 18 in respect of court orders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the arrest of Imran Khan was not a big task for the government, but we wanted the courts to convict him under the law. He said Khan was maligning others when he himself was busy in corruption,adding, Farah Gogi kept looting the country and shifting her wealth abroad.

Replying to a question, Rana Sanaullah said PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had never disrespected the court, law, and system, rather he appeared before the court as well as a joint investigation team on regular basis.

Commenting on unrest created by Imran's party, he replied that Khan and his supporters had been found violating the law and order situation in Zaman Park, adding, Khan would be arrested as per the law of the country. No one is allowed to violate the country's law, he added.

To another query, he commented that "we will implement the court orders in letter and spirit regarding Imran's presence before the court on March 18.

