No Flood Threat In Rivers Passing Through District: Sargodha Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:09 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Silwat Saeed here on Thursday said that no flood threat existed in the rivers passing through the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Silwat Saeed here on Thursday said that no flood threat existed in the rivers passing through the district.

Chairing a meeting of the district flood committee, she said that all departments concerned were prepared to handle the flood situation and all arrangements had been completed in this regard.

The meeting was attended by officials of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), chief municipal officer, deputy director agriculture, Rescue-1122, Livestock, Irrigation, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other officials concerned.

She directed the Irrigation Department to be vigilant round-the-clock for monitoring the flood situation.

