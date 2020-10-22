No force could deter Kashmiris from getting independence from India: Mirza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Social and tribal leader of Balochistan Mirza Shamshad said that October 27, 1947 is the darkest day in a human history and this day would always be marked as Black Day.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that no force could push Kashmiris from getting independence from the brutal clutches of fascist indian government.

"India has created an atmosphere of terror in occupied Kashmir," he said adding that the people of Balochistan will celebrate October 27 as a black day against Indian atrocities.

Mirza giving homage to the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri leaders said that despite the brutal tactics and oppression of the Indian forces, Kashmiris have not backed down from their demand for self-determination.

It is high time that the UN resolutions for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute must be honoured as Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He deplored that India's oppression continues even today, despite promises from the international community and several UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has maintained an atmosphere of terror in occupied Kashmir.

" People of Balochistan would always stand by their Kashmiris brethren," he maintained.

