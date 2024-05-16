Open Menu

No Further Delay To Be Tolerated In Completion Of Blue Area Parking Plaza: Randhawa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday said that no further delay will be tolerated in completing Blue Area Parking Plaza project and its deadline not to be further extended.

During a visit to the Blue Area Parking Plaza, the CDA chief directed to complete the development work as soon as possible that will address the parking problems being faced by the residents and business community.

Last week, Muhammad Ali announced reorganization in the construction work, ensuring no further delays in project completion but rather a focus on ensuring quality standards.

On the occasion, the official of the CDA has provided detailed briefing of the project and informed that the work force has been increased as per the direction.

Muhammad Ali emphasized special attention to be given to the project, including enhancements in finishing works, tiles and marble.

The directives underscore a commitment to ensuring high-quality standards in the construction of the Blue Area Parking Plaza.

