No Further Delay To Be Tolerated In Completion Of Blue Area Parking Plaza: Randhawa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday said that no further delay will be tolerated in completing Blue Area Parking Plaza project and its deadline not to be further extended.
During a visit to the Blue Area Parking Plaza, the CDA chief directed to complete the development work as soon as possible that will address the parking problems being faced by the residents and business community.
Last week, Muhammad Ali announced reorganization in the construction work, ensuring no further delays in project completion but rather a focus on ensuring quality standards.
On the occasion, the official of the CDA has provided detailed briefing of the project and informed that the work force has been increased as per the direction.
Muhammad Ali emphasized special attention to be given to the project, including enhancements in finishing works, tiles and marble.
The directives underscore a commitment to ensuring high-quality standards in the construction of the Blue Area Parking Plaza.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK Govt announces Rs 3bln fund to tackle unemployment5 minutes ago
-
Health Minister takes important initiative to prevent Leishmina epidemic5 minutes ago
-
FIA Peshawar Zone carry out 10 raid operations against illegal electricity connection15 minutes ago
-
PM in AJK to meet leadership; get briefing on Neelum Jhelum project16 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers35 minutes ago
-
Traffic volunteer students of Iqra University visits Safe City, Operation division36 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case50 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on throwing solid waste in Nullah for two months55 minutes ago
-
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, China agree for stronger multi-sphere cooperation, accelerate connectivity projects1 hour ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur leader calls on Khurshid Shah2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast for city2 hours ago