UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Interference In Accountability Process, NAB Functioning Independently: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:55 PM

No interference in accountability process, NAB functioning independently: Prime minister

Prime minister Imran Khan Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf government wanted accountability of all those who had embezzled the public money and therefore, ensured functioning of National Accountability Bureau and other investigation agencies completely independent, free from any political interference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime minister Imran Khan Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf government wanted accountability of all those who had embezzled the public money and therefore, ensured functioning of National Accountability Bureau and other investigation agencies completely independent, free from any political interference.

In a private tv (Express news) programme, the prime minister to a query replied that National Accountability Bureau was functioning independently and the government had no control over it.

The NAB cases which the both leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N were facing now, had been instituted by them against each other during their tenures in government, he maintained.

The prime minister said the PTI's government had nothing to do with these cases. The government wanted accountability of all those who had embezzled public money. The investigation and accountability institutions in the country were now functioning independently, he stressed.

The prime minister further said when the PTI government came into being, sons of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Salman Shahbaz etc, had already left the country.

He said BBC's two documentaries were based upon the corruption of leadership from both these parties.

They wanted to get another NRO as they tried to blackmail the government on Financial Action Task Force (FATAF) legislation, he added.

The prime minister in response to a question regarding investigation into sugar inquiry report, maintained that for the first time in the country's history, legal proceedings were initiated against sugar cartel.

He said further process was underway as two FIRs were also registered in the case. Now, certain cases were pending before the Competition Commission.

Expressing his resolve, the prime minister said all those involved would have to face the law of the land.

"I will not interfere in this process," he said, adding the institutions and departments investigating the issue had been given full independence.

These institutions were made weaker in the past, the prime minister said.

About Jahangir Tareen's, the prime minister said that he had worked for the party for long time and they remained very close. Tareen had been passing through difficult time and according to Tareen's claims ,the cases against him were wrongly framed; the prime minister replied in response to a query.

To another question, he said there were no corruption cases against Firdous Ashiq Awan which had made basis for her removal from the information ministry.

About appointment of Naeem Bukhari in the board of directors of PTV, the prime minister said that being familiar and well-known personality who had been regularly appearing on ptv since 1970 with immense experience, so he had requested Bukhari to accept the post.

The prime minister regretted that once PTV dramas as had enjoyed huge popularity even across the borders.

The prime minister agreed that opposition should also get coverage on PTV like the BBC, TRT and Al Jazeera which also reflected governments' points of view.

About performance of chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, he said after completion of his five years term, he would be the only most successful chief minister of the province due to his performance including his development initiatives like healthcare insurance to all residents of the province.

For the last thirty years in Punjab, the same system had been intact which was politicized, certain changes could be justified, he replied in response to a query regarding different bureaucratic changes made by the chief minister.

"Change does not mean you are at fault, rather striving to achieve for optimal performance, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Ishaq Dar Firdous Ashiq Awan Same Independence Pakistan Peoples Party Money Financial Action Task Force Muslim Post TV All From Government PTV Naeem Bukhari Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

3 COVID-19 patients die, 65 more cases reported in ..

6 minutes ago

Dist admin seals marriage hall, registers cases ag ..

6 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive in Sindh from November 30th

9 minutes ago

Sustainable development of merged districts among ..

9 minutes ago

Thousands protest as France reels from police viol ..

9 minutes ago

'Infodemic' risks jeopardising virus vaccines

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.