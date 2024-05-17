Open Menu

No Letup In Anti-dengue Steps Across Division: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed that there should be no relaxation in the anti-dengue measures across the division and teams should remain active in the field all the time to clear the breeding places of larvae

The commissioner while reviewing the implementation of the measures said that anti-dengue measures should be vigilant and public awareness should be continued.

She said that measures should also be continued to protect the citizens from other infectious diseases.

She said that surveillance of all departments should be in line with ground realities, intensify indoor and outdoor surveillance and meetings of the District and Tehsil Emergency Response Committee should be held continuously.

