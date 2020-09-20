No negligence to be tolerated regarding dengue control: ADC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-General) Mudassar Nawaz has directed the district emergency response committee for anti-dengue to improve their performance for controlling dengue larva as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He was chairing a meeting of district emergency response committee for anti-dengue programme, here on Sunday. He said that dengue was a big challenge after coronavirus. Therefore, all departments should increase liaison and work coordinately to control this epidemic at all costs.

He also directed the surveillance teams to expedite their efforts and eradicate all breeding sites for dengue larvae in the district.

The ADC stressed the need of organizing seminars for public awareness in addition to displaying informative banners at conspicuous places across the district.

District Coordinator Anti Dengue Programme, Dr Orangzaib, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq, DHO Dr Bilal and officers of education, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Industries, Metropolitan Corporation, Local Government, Fisheries, Cooperative and other departments were also present in the meeting.