No New Structure To Be Allowed At Shaikh Badin National Park: Faisal Amin Gandapur
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday said that no new structure will be allowed at Shaikh Badin National Park.
In a tweet, he said, Shaikh Badin was a national park and has also been notified as a heritage site.
He said only British Era buildings will be rehabilitated for adaptive re-use as guest houses, restaurants etc, however, no new structures will be allowed.
"It has a sustainable management plan," he added.