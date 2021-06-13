No new structure to be allowed at Shaikh Badin National Park: Faisal Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday said that no new structure will be allowed at Shaikh Badin National Park.

In a tweet, he said, Shaikh Badin was a national park and has also been notified as a heritage site.

He said only British Era buildings will be rehabilitated for adaptive re-use as guest houses, restaurants etc, however, no new structures will be allowed.

"It has a sustainable management plan," he added.