No NRO given to Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

(@imziishan)

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar Tuesday said the government had not given National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar Tuesday said the government had not given National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had fully implemented the Lahore High Court's verdict, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the court had allowed the former prime minister to go abroad for availing medical facility to the foreign country on humanitarian grounds.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was still committed to recover the looted national exchequer from corrupts and plunderers in order to utilize the amount for welfare and progress of the country and masses, he added.

He said the people were satisfied with the performance and prudent policies of the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, which would bring economic revolution in the country.