No one to be allowed to disrupt peace in country: Interior Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here Wednesday said peace has been achieved after a lot of sacrifices and no one would be allowed to disrupt peace and law and order situation in the country.

He expressed these views while jointly presiding over a high-level meeting along with Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan on the law and order situation in the province here at civil secretariat.

Chief Secretary KP, Dr Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and others senior officials of law enforcement agencies, district administration and police attended the meeting.

While highly appreciating the sacrifices of law enforcement organizations, police and districts administration for restoration of peace in the province, the Interior Minister said KP has played a frontline role for establishment of peace in the country and the entire nation held sacrifices of its people and law enforcement agencies in high esteem.

He said unprecedented sacrifices have been given for achievement of durable peace in Pakistan and enemy would not be allowed to disrupt peace in the country.

The Interior Minister said Government was well aware of problems of KP and all necessary resources would be provided to it.