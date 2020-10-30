No paucity of flour in Rawalpindi division

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Food Rawalpindi division Zaryab Sajid Kamboh has said that there was no shortage of wheat flour anywhere in the district and sufficient stock of wheat was available with shopkeepers.

Talking to media person here on Friday, he said process of supply of flour at a controlled rate is going on in all the districts of the Rawalpindi division on daily basis and there is no complain of shortage or sale of flour from anywhere.

Responding a question, Kamboh said imported wheat has arrived at the reserve gowdowns of food department Rawalpindi and subsequently are being supplied to flour mills of Rawalpindi division including Islamabad, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal.

Responding to a question, Kamboh said food department has introduced proper check and balance over flour mills operating in the division for fair and transparent distribution of flour to public.

The also strictly monitor non-observance of extraction ratio, less weigh, stenciling of bags, poor observance of cleanliness, improper book keeping and having moisture in the flour and in this connection action was taken against almost 29 flour mills of the division.

Kamboh ruled out paucity of flour to the masses in Rawalpndi division, adding that 4,000 bags of flour being supplied to each 17 Sahulat bazaar of Rawalpindi as well as 190 fair price shops besides 40 different trucking points to provide flour to the masses at their door steps besides over 250 dealers.

He said flour millers of Rawalpindi region were getting wheat from Sindh and South Punjab and there was no ban over procurement and transportation, however, hoarding would not be allowed at any cost.

Kamboh said 78 flour mills were operating in Rawalpindi district while 47 in Islamabad and food department along with other departments like Punjab forest department has launched audit of the all the flour mills operating in the region to check the demand and supply of wheat and flour and its proper distribution in the market.

He said teams would also check and verify record of stock and grinding of wheat officially supplied to the respective flour mills to curb the hoarding and fair distribution in the market.

He ruled out the impression that there is ban over inter district and inter provincial transportation of wheat and flour.