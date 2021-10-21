UrduPoint.com

No Polio Case Reported In Karachi During A Year: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:28 PM

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Thursday said it is gratifying that the environmental survey in Karachi did not detect polio virus for six months

As a result of joint efforts of city administration and Emergency Operations Center and guidance of global partners no polio case has been reported over a year.

As a result of joint efforts of city administration and Emergency Operations Center and guidance of global partners no polio case has been reported over a year.

He stated this in a meeting with a delegation comprising World Health Organization Eastern Mediterranean Region's Director Dr. Hamid Jafari, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Deputy Director (Polio Program Strategy & Implementation) Seattle, Washington Michael Galway, said a news release.

The Commissioner said the government of Sindh was committed to make Pakistan a polio-free country as soon as possible for which the government would continue its efforts.

Iqbal Memon said all the deputy commissioners of the megalopolis would continue to play their role for the eradication of polio.

The members of delegation said Karachi was facing various challenges for polio eradication but the coordinated efforts of the administration and the Emergency Operations Center had successfully met these challenges. The efforts for polio vaccination in the city were world class in every way.

The delegation appreciated the role of the Karachi administration and all the deputy commissioners in the efforts to eradicate polio and hoped that these efforts would be continued.

Also present on the occasion were UNICEF Pakistan's Deputy Team Leader Dr. Millhia Abdul Kader, WHO Representative in Islamabad Dr. Zain-ul-Abideen, Emergency Operations Center Coordinator Fayyaz Abbasi and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Representative in Karachi Dr. Ahmed Ali Sheikh.

