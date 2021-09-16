UrduPoint.com

No Polio Case Reported In Karachi For The Last One Year: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 09:54 PM

No polio case reported in Karachi for the last one year: Commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Thursday said that no polio case has been reported in Karachi for the last one year as all the polio environmental samples collected from seven districts of the metropolis found negative

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Thursday said that no polio case has been reported in Karachi for the last one year as all the polio environmental samples collected from seven districts of the metropolis found negative.

This was briefed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, who is also the head of the Commissioner Karachi Task Force for Polio.

The participants were told that testing the sample in sewage water is the basic parameter to determine if anti polio campaigns have been successful. All polio environmental samples tests collected from seven districts of Karachi which were analyzed by the relevant health experts declared negative, they were briefed.

The Commissioner Karachi termed the negative environmental samples as a good news and decided to launch seven-day anti-polio campaign in Karachi on September 20.

It was told that 2.3 million children up-to the age of five years would be administered polio drops in the next seven days during the anti-polio drive, in which over 23,000 polio workers and supervisors would perform their duties to administer the polio drops to the children .

It was decided that COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be strictly followed during the anti-polio campaign.

The Commissioner asked the DCs to ensure that the COVID-19 SOPs are implemented and anti-polio campaign do not affect the ongoing efforts for the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government.

Coordinator of the Emergency Operation Centre (ECO) in Sindh, Fayaz Jatoi, deputy commissioners (DCs), other senior officials of health department and international partners for polio briefed the Commissioner Karachi about the progress and future targets of polio eradication.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts being made jointly by the DCs, EOC, health department and world partners for the eradication of polio virus in the city.

Among others, Additional Commissioner-II Jawwad Muzaffer, all DCs, senior officials of the health department, Assistant Commissioner General Aijaz Hussain Rind, Program Officer of the Bill and Milenda Gates Foundation Dr. Erin Stuckey and representatives of the WHO, Unicef, Bill and Milenda Gates Foundation and others were in attendance.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Polio Water Progress Jatoi September All From Government Million

Recent Stories

North signs new two-year deal with Welsh Rugby Uni ..

North signs new two-year deal with Welsh Rugby Union

59 seconds ago
 Survey claims best performing federal ministers

Survey claims best performing federal ministers

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's economy shifting from consolidation to ..

Pakistan's economy shifting from consolidation to growth phase: Tarin

1 minute ago
 Police trace blind murder case; arrest two brother ..

Police trace blind murder case; arrest two brothers for killing sister

8 minutes ago
 Egypt, Sudan back resumed Nile dam talks as UN urg ..

Egypt, Sudan back resumed Nile dam talks as UN urges deal

8 minutes ago
 New UK Foreign Minister Meets With Commonwealth Co ..

New UK Foreign Minister Meets With Commonwealth Colleagues on First Day in Offic ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.