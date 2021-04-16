(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that no religion or constitution allows violence against people and writ of the government would be maintained through strict action against those trying to create chaos.

Responding to points of order raised in National Assembly by the various lawmakers, the Minister of State said "we believe in finality of prophethood and our objective is to follow teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and preach his message to whole humanity".

He said that no one can be allowed to misguide people on the name of religion and government would ensure law and order in the country. He said the situation has returned to normalcy in the country after the steps taken by the government to deal with the violent protests of a religious group and all the roads have been also opened.

He said no group can be allowed to disturb the law and order situation and dictate its terms to the government. He said neither the religion nor the constitution allows attacks on the police personnel.

The minister recalled that both the houses of the parliament passed unanimous resolutions strongly condemning the publication of blasphemous material in France. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue strongly at every world forum while he also wrote letters to heads of all Islamic countries to have a dialogue with West to sideline few such elements among them.

The Speaker said that we are all 'Aashiq-e-Rasool' and can sacrifice our lives for the sanctity of Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyin.

The minister said that an agreement was made with a religious party to present their demands in the Parliament and to implement its final decision. During the negotiation process, they gave a call to people to come out on April 20 which was unfair.

About Speaker's direction for presence of Minister for Interior in the House during the debate, he assured that the minister would take House into confidence on Monday.