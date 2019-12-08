UrduPoint.com
No Room Of Corrupt Elements In New Pakistan: CM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:20 PM

No room of corrupt elements in new Pakistan: CM

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said there is no room for corrupt persons in new Pakistan as zero tolerance policy had been adopted against corruption.

In his message on the International Anti-Corruption Day being observed on December 9, he said those who doing corruption not only usurped rights of the public but also committed treason with their position and the country.

He said that corruption had weakened the foundations of the country and it amounts to social cruelty. It was a mission of the PTI government to fully eradicate corruption, he said.

Through maintaining transparency in government affairs, eliminating corruption and adopting policy of better service delivery had improved the image of the country at international level, the Chief Minister said.

He said that corruption-free new Pakistan would be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. All segments of society will have to work in collaboration with the government for eradication of corruption, he added.

The PTI government has steadfastly resolved to ensure transparency in every sector, he said and added, the new Pakistan would be completely purged from corruption andwould depict the dream of Allama Iqbal and thought of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he maintained.

