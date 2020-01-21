'No shortage of flour at utility stores: MD USC

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Umer Lodhi Tuesday has denied all rumours regarding shortage of wheat flour at Utility stores, saying that timely smooth supply of required flour stock are available in all USC stores to fulfill the demand of people.

Talking to private news channel, Lodhi expressed that there was no shortage of wheat flour at USC outlets, but there were reports of haste buying which was aggravating the situation in some areas.

The USC was committed for ensuring smooth supply of all commodities at every nook and corner of the country and there is no such shortage of flour stock in utility stores.

He said due to its high demand and supply the sale of wheat flour increases but USC administration had taken emergency measures to ensure the availability of wheat flour in all stores.

He said officers of the USC are also paying surprised visits on a daily basis in all country stores to ensure the provision of flour and wheat to the citizens.

"We will not accept any kind of black marketing of flour and will ensure of the provision of the flour to the citizens at affordable prices as compared to market rates".

Around 2,00000 tons of wheat flour had been provided to Utility stores and it will be available at government affordable rates, he added.

He said USC to use information technology for complete elimination of corruption from the Utility stores.

He said that currently there were different rates of wheat flour in markets but utility stores was selling its fixed price wheat flour at Rs 800 per 20kg.