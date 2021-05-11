UrduPoint.com
No Society Can Survive With Injustice, Says PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:46 AM

No society can survive with injustice, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that they are working on different master plans for big cities as many challenges including scarcity of water are looming threats.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan could not flourish without establishing justice system.

PM Imran Khan said that any society with injustice could not survive, presenting historical examples.

He expressed words while taking calls of the public.

People can contact with the Prime Minister on telephone number 051-9224900.

(Details to Follow)

