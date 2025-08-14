FDA Celebrates Independence Day And Marka-e-Haq
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 11:07 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) arranged a prayer ceremony and Quran recitation sitting here on Thursday to commemorate Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq.
A large number of FDA officials, employees and general public gathered at FDA Complex mosque to attend the event.
Mosque Imam Hafiz Muhammad Faheem led the prayer for progress, prosperity and stability of the country.
Special tributes were also paid to the sacrifices of national heroes and prayers were offered for their departed souls.
Later, FDA Acting Director General Qaisar Abbas Rind along with FDA officials and staff participated in the central flag-hoisting ceremony held at Commissioner Complex and said that the nation is celebrating 78th Independence Day with a renewed spirit, passion and joy of glorious victory in Marka-e-Haq. "This day reminds us of the sacrifices of our ancestors who laid down their lives to realize the dream of an independent homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent," he added.
He paid tribute to all the martyrs and veterans whose unparalleled sacrifices have allowed us to breathe in a free atmosphere today.
He said, "Freedom is a great blessing and protecting it is our collective responsibility. We must work hard for the development and prosperity of our country in an atmosphere of exemplary unity and solidarity."
He further said, "By working with honesty and dedication in our respective fields, we can turn the dreams of Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah into reality."
He said that FDA team is committed for development and beautification of Faisalabad. They are playing active role in making this metropolis a model city, he said and urged the people to pledge on this day to adhere to the principles of unity, faith and discipline for greater national interest.
