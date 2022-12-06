:Pakistan on Tuesday deeply regretted the non-issuance of visa to its blind cricket team by India for participation in the third T-20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind.

"As a result of the Indian decision, Pakistani players would be deprived of the opportunity to participate in an international sporting event of special significance," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

This reflected India's insensitivity towards the promotion of sports meant for differently-abled persons.

The tournament is being played in India on December 5-17.

The spokesperson further stressed that the sports events must not be politicized, adding that they had conveyed their disappointment to the Indian side.