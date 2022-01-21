UrduPoint.com

Noor Ul Ameen Mengal Takes Charge As New Commissioner Rwp Division

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Noor ul Ameen Mengal takes charge as new Commissioner Rwp division

Newly-appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal (PAS-BS-20) on Friday assumed charge of his office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Newly-appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal (PAS-BS-20) on Friday assumed charge of his office.

Previously, he was serving as Secretary to Youth Affairs and sports Department, Government of the Punjab.

The officers from administration and other government departments of Rawalpindi division welcomed the newly appointed Commissioner and said that they will perform their duties more enthusiastically under his vibrant leadership.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Rawalpindi From Government

Recent Stories

Special Cell set up in Commissioner Office to addr ..

Special Cell set up in Commissioner Office to address public grievances

1 minute ago
 Karachi University postpones Annual Convocation 20 ..

Karachi University postpones Annual Convocation 2020-21

1 minute ago
 7 outlaws including five drug-pushers held

7 outlaws including five drug-pushers held

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for pacing up vaccination drive amid ..

Commissioner for pacing up vaccination drive amid new wave

2 minutes ago
 134 jail staff, inmates of Central Jail given boos ..

134 jail staff, inmates of Central Jail given booster jab

2 minutes ago
 Video link hearing of revenue cases started at Com ..

Video link hearing of revenue cases started at Commissioner Office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.